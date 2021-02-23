1World Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, 1World has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $12,966.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.33 or 0.00735945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.06 or 0.04603264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

