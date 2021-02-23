202,100 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 418,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. 65,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,835. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.

