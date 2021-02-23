228,103 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,901,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.22% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

