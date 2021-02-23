22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 10.3%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) dropped 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 5,022,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,679,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.
About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.
