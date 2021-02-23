22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 10.3%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) dropped 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 5,022,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,679,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

