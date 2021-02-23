26,469 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of SiTime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.51 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $2,188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,604 shares of company stock worth $6,388,908 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

