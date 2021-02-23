$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braskem.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

