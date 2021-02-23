352,492 Shares in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.18% of ZAGG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZAGG during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. ZAGG Inc has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZAGG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

