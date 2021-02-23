360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 6,952,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 3,063,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

