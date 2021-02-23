360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 6,952,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 3,063,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.
QFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71.
About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
