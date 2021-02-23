38,834 Shares in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after buying an additional 667,210 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,242,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,502,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 529,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 152,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

