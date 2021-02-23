3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 9.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) traded down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $36.50. 7,698,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,459,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

A number of research firms have commented on DDD. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $277,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

