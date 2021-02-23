3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in 3M by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.25. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.