$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $40.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $125.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.38 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.13 million, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

