$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

