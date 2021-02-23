4,352,202 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Swedbank

Swedbank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,352,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,360,000. Swedbank owned 1.06% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

