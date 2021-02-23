44,371 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 95.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viasat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,751.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

