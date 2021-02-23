4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Hits $15,412.32

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $15,412.32 and $433.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

