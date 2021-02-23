$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 542.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 67.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 62.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

