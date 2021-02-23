588,200 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 588,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,911,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.