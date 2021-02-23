6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. 896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

