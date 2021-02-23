60,830 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

IPG stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

