68,160 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

