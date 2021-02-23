69,087 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

MGV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $91.16.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

