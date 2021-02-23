6,930 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

