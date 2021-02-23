70,447 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSE:FSR opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

