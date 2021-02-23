70,447 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.
NYSE:FSR opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
