72,500 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,500 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

