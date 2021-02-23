789,368 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 789,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F acquired 114,721 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $864,996.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn R. August bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,009,097 shares of company stock worth $16,266,043 over the last quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

