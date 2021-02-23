$83.70 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post $83.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $87.10 million. Livent posted sales of $68.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $360.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $397.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $421.90 million, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

