8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 0.9% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.32 million and $108,889.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

