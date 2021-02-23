9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Down 9.5%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 9,901,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 14,993,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

