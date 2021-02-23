9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Down 9.5%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 9,901,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 14,993,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
NMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.