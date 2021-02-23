9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Shares Down 18.6%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was down 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 6,409,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,387,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 9F during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in 9F during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

