A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino Sells 5,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 116,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,888. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.44.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.