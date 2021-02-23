A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of A. O. Smith worth $102,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

