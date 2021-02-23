A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.06

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 35587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

