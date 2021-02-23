AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 2,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

