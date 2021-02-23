Aave Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,409,663 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

