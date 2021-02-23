Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $48,736.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $120.80. 5,562,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

