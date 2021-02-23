Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $130,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,461,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,432. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.