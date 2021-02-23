AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,298 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. 173,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,651,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

