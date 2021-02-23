AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,280,000 after purchasing an additional 256,298 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 214,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

