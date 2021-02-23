AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.90

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 14608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

ABCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $153,086,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

