Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANF opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

