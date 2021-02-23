Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ADIG remained flat at $GBX 98 ($1.28) during midday trading on Tuesday. 332,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The company has a market capitalization of £305.01 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.32.
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.