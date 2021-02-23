Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ADIG remained flat at $GBX 98 ($1.28) during midday trading on Tuesday. 332,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The company has a market capitalization of £305.01 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.32.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

