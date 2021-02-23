Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Abiomed worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD opened at $322.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.56 and its 200-day moving average is $294.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

