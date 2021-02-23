Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.22. 546,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 821,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

