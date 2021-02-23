Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.22. 546,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 821,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
