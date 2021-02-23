Abyss Trading 73.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $35,962.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00686416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.30 or 0.04280079 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

