Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.25

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.25 and last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 16134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The company has a market cap of C$297.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.59.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

