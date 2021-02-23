Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price was down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 38,292,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 62,252,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,924,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

