Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Accenture by 8.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 27.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 26.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $252.75. 23,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

