Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 9.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $45.24. 1,041,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 946,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

