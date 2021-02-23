Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.80. 13,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 74,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $5,914,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

